By Regina Cho
  /  08.25.2022

Earlier this year, Kevin Gates shared his third studio LP Khaza, which contained 13 songs and a single feature from Juicy J. The project debuted within the top 10 of the Billboard 200 thanks to 40,000 first-week units sold. Since then, he has been keeping fans entertained with visuals for cuts like “Bad For Me,” “Intro,” and “I Don’t Hit It With The Fork.” Yesterday (Aug. 24), Gates returned with a brand new follow-up single. Titled “Major League,” the freshly released track sees Gates getting off some honest thoughts over hard-hitting production:

On the road, back to back for shows, and, I ain’t get a cent off that (At all), back to cookin’ fish, smell like a brick, I got that scent off that (On God)/ Closed doors, ones closest hurtin’ your emotions (Huh?), then get ’round, they fake supporters and play perfect on the socials (Hmm)/ I can’t go along to get a long, I’m a big soldier, killers reincarnated, all Magnolia

That other n***a, we are not the same, fall back homie (B**ch), I am downtown, night war, Baton Rouge, big dawg/ E-Wayne, K-Wayne, B-Wayne, gettin’ off, meditate, sit call, new buildin’, violated/ God shipped ten soldiers, I done been up-state with n***as afraid to walk the big yard

Prior to Khaza was his 2021 project Only The Generals Part II, which is the follow-up to his Only The Generals Gon Understand EP from 2019. Outside of his own releases, Gates can be heard dishing out guest verses on recent tracks like “Far Apart” by YNW Melly, “Broken Love” by MO3, and “No Security” by Fredo Bang. In related news, Gates was also featured on an episode of REVOLT’s new “Caresha Please” podcast show starring Yung Miami of the City Girls.

Be sure to press play on Kevin Gates’ brand new “Major League” single down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Nav opens up about “Wrong Decisions” in new single

By Regina Cho
  /  08.24.2022

Soulja Boy says "Life Is Amazing" in latest track

By Regina Cho
  /  08.23.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Kevin Gates
Singles

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Nav opens up about “Wrong Decisions” in new single

By Regina Cho
  /  08.24.2022

Soulja Boy says "Life Is Amazing" in latest track

By Regina Cho
  /  08.23.2022
View More

Trending
MetaMoney

Is there only one metaverse? | 'MetaMoney'

On the latest episode of “MetaMoney,” host Stockz talks about the “many different metaverses” that ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.22.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Idris Elba's new 'Beast' movie, Nipsey Hussle's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star & more

For the latest entertainment block on “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” Idris Elba talks about his ...
By REVOLT
  /  08.19.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Meet Davontae Sanford, a man fueling cars and his hometown people in need

This week’s “REVOLT Black News Weekly” revolutionary of the week is Davontae Sanford. Convicted nearly ...
By REVOLT
  /  08.19.2022
Social Justice

"Karen" threatens to call cops on Black woman for laughing loudly in gym

“Have consideration for other people. Respect, Honey. You’re in a gym,” the white woman said.
By Angel Saunders
  /  08.23.2022
View More