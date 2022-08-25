Earlier this year, Kevin Gates shared his third studio LP Khaza, which contained 13 songs and a single feature from Juicy J. The project debuted within the top 10 of the Billboard 200 thanks to 40,000 first-week units sold. Since then, he has been keeping fans entertained with visuals for cuts like “Bad For Me,” “Intro,” and “I Don’t Hit It With The Fork.” Yesterday (Aug. 24), Gates returned with a brand new follow-up single. Titled “Major League,” the freshly released track sees Gates getting off some honest thoughts over hard-hitting production:

On the road, back to back for shows, and, I ain’t get a cent off that (At all), back to cookin’ fish, smell like a brick, I got that scent off that (On God)/ Closed doors, ones closest hurtin’ your emotions (Huh?), then get ’round, they fake supporters and play perfect on the socials (Hmm)/ I can’t go along to get a long, I’m a big soldier, killers reincarnated, all Magnolia

That other n***a, we are not the same, fall back homie (B**ch), I am downtown, night war, Baton Rouge, big dawg/ E-Wayne, K-Wayne, B-Wayne, gettin’ off, meditate, sit call, new buildin’, violated/ God shipped ten soldiers, I done been up-state with n***as afraid to walk the big yard

Prior to Khaza was his 2021 project Only The Generals Part II, which is the follow-up to his Only The Generals Gon Understand EP from 2019. Outside of his own releases, Gates can be heard dishing out guest verses on recent tracks like “Far Apart” by YNW Melly, “Broken Love” by MO3, and “No Security” by Fredo Bang. In related news, Gates was also featured on an episode of REVOLT’s new “Caresha Please” podcast show starring Yung Miami of the City Girls.

Be sure to press play on Kevin Gates’ brand new “Major League” single down below.