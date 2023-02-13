As previously reported by REVOLT, K Camp recently signed a distribution deal with TikTok’s SoundOne, a platform that allows artists to pre-release their music before its official launch. Last Friday (Feb. 10), the Atlanta talent dropped off his first offering under the new partnership, a Jersey club-influenced track titled “Pretty Ones.” On the track, the quick-paced instrumental serves as the perfect backdrop for his signature playful flow:

“Look, one time for the pretty ones, them boys gotta give me one, Bad Boy like Diddy’s son, huh/ My fragrance Louis V, I’m who they came to see, chop s**t like NLE, let’s go (Chop s**t like NLE)/ I ain’t the one to be slept on, brother workin’ off a trap phone, let’s go, I’ma bring them racks home/ I got somethin’ you can latch on, I love your a**/ You like to get nasty, huh? You like to get nasty, huh? Yeah, what’s happenin’?”

The “Ice Cold” rapper previously spoke with Fox 5 Atlanta about the exciting new chapter of his music career. “I’m finally independent and excited to be doing this direct deal with TikTok,” K Camp said of the new deal. “It feels like a full-circle moment. I want the world to finally see me as a businessman, entrepreneur, as well as a superstar.”

K Camp’s last body of work was July 2022’s Vibe Forever, a well-received mixtape with appearances from Ne-Yo and Doe Boy across 12 songs. Prior to that was FLOAT, his full-length 2021 album that boasted guest features from Trey Songz, Mooski, and the late PnB Rock, the last of whom was featured on the Ginuwine-sampling “Life Has Changed” single.

Be sure to press play on K Camp’s brand new music video for “Pretty Ones” featuring B Lovee down below.