Photo: Cover art for K Camp’s “Pretty Ones” single
By Regina Cho
  /  02.13.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, K Camp recently signed a distribution deal with TikTok’s SoundOne, a platform that allows artists to pre-release their music before its official launch. Last Friday (Feb. 10), the Atlanta talent dropped off his first offering under the new partnership, a Jersey club-influenced track titled “Pretty Ones.” On the track, the quick-paced instrumental serves as the perfect backdrop for his signature playful flow:

“Look, one time for the pretty ones, them boys gotta give me one, Bad Boy like Diddy’s son, huh/ My fragrance Louis V, I’m who they came to see, chop s**t like NLE, let’s go (Chop s**t like NLE)/ I ain’t the one to be slept on, brother workin’ off a trap phone, let’s go, I’ma bring them racks home/ I got somethin’ you can latch on, I love your a**/ You like to get nasty, huh? You like to get nasty, huh? Yeah, what’s happenin’?”

The “Ice Cold” rapper previously spoke with Fox 5 Atlanta about the exciting new chapter of his music career. “I’m finally independent and excited to be doing this direct deal with TikTok,” K Camp said of the new deal. “It feels like a full-circle moment. I want the world to finally see me as a businessman, entrepreneur, as well as a superstar.”

K Camp’s last body of work was July 2022’s Vibe Forever, a well-received mixtape with appearances from Ne-Yo and Doe Boy across 12 songs. Prior to that was FLOAT, his full-length 2021 album that boasted guest features from Trey Songz, Mooski, and the late PnB Rock, the last of whom was featured on the Ginuwine-sampling “Life Has Changed” single.

Be sure to press play on K Camp’s brand new music video for “Pretty Ones” featuring B Lovee down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Clavish drops off flashy video for "B22 Money"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2023

Ray Vaughn unveils "Sandcastles" visual with Ab-Soul

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2023

DaBaby delivers energetic visual for "YEA COME ON"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2023

Duke Deuce drops off new "NOBODY NEEDS NOBODY" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.13.2023

Cardi B and Offset celebrate Valentine's Day in sweet McDonald's ad

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.13.2023

ASL interpreter's viral "Baby Got Back" performance turns heads

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

50 Cent on lending his support to younger artists: "I’ve got to believe them"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

DJ Drama recreates scene from 'Juice' with Queen Latifah for music video

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Sheek Louch calls Migos "The LOX of the South"

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Smino shares new "Smi, Myself, and I (Freestyle)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Nas and 50 Cent are teaming up on 'King's Disease 4'

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.10.2023

50 Cent regrets dragging Fat Joe into Ja Rule beef

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Mr Jazzy Life returns with deluxe edition of 'My Life My Way'

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

Shordie Shordie drops off new "Teresa" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Shy Glizzy wants his 'Flowers' on new album

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
K Camp
Lovee
New Music
Rap
Singles

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Clavish drops off flashy video for "B22 Money"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2023

Ray Vaughn unveils "Sandcastles" visual with Ab-Soul

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2023

DaBaby delivers energetic visual for "YEA COME ON"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2023

Duke Deuce drops off new "NOBODY NEEDS NOBODY" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.13.2023

Cardi B and Offset celebrate Valentine's Day in sweet McDonald's ad

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.13.2023

ASL interpreter's viral "Baby Got Back" performance turns heads

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

50 Cent on lending his support to younger artists: "I’ve got to believe them"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

DJ Drama recreates scene from 'Juice' with Queen Latifah for music video

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Sheek Louch calls Migos "The LOX of the South"

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Smino shares new "Smi, Myself, and I (Freestyle)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Nas and 50 Cent are teaming up on 'King's Disease 4'

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.10.2023

50 Cent regrets dragging Fat Joe into Ja Rule beef

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Mr Jazzy Life returns with deluxe edition of 'My Life My Way'

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

Shordie Shordie drops off new "Teresa" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Shy Glizzy wants his 'Flowers' on new album

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023
View More

Trending
News

Rihanna's Navy puts former President Donald Trump in his place after he criticizes her

Don’t come for Rihanna unless she sends for you!
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023
Interviews

Keke Palmer is using her KeyTV platform to give back and showcase talented Black creators

In this exclusive REVOLT interview, Keke Palmer talks KeyTV, refusing to be pigeonholed, her new ...
By Ty Cole
  /  01.19.2023
Web3

Web3 | Is AI evolving technology or just stealing art from creators?

The whole purpose of Web3 is to provide ownership to creators and enable them to ...
By Ashley France
  /  01.20.2023
Web3

Web3 | Where does the money reside for Black Web3 founders?

For this Black History Month installment of our “Web3” series, we discuss the reality of ...
By Ashley France
  /  02.03.2023
View More