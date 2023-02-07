Hip hop artist K Camp is taking “independent” to a whole new level after he signed a new partnership deal with TikTok, one of the largest growing social media brand’s music distribution. The partnership might not be a shock to most, as one of the rapper’s most notable songs, “Lottery,” became a viral sensation on the platform in 2020, seemingly setting the stage for the app’s viral dance trends.

Speaking with Fox 5 Atlanta, the “Comfortable” rapper elaborated on the partnership, noting that it is a single distribution deal through SoundOne. The platform created by TikTok allows artists to pre-release their music on the social media app before its official launch.

“I’m finally Independent and excited to be doing this direct deal with TikTok,” K Camp said of the new deal. “It feels like a full-circle moment. I want the world to finally see me as a businessman, entrepreneur, as well as a superstar.”

With this new deal, the “Do It” rapper can create videos and have fans “duet, stitch or create videos to share with their friends.” In terms of payday, once artists upload their music directly to the app, they receive royalties based on the use of their music. In the first year of the deal with SoundOne, music creators will get 100 percent of their royalties and receive 90 percent after that.

As mentioned earlier, K Camp’s relationship with the popular app dates back to 2020 when his single “Lottery” went viral after 14-year-old Jalaiah Harmon uploaded a video on TikTok doing what’s known as the “Renegade Dance.”

The viral sensation was primarily thanks to Harmon but also Reazy Renegade, the producer behind the single. The 33-year-old Miami producer spoke with REVOLT that year and gave his thoughts on the song and how it changed his “entire view” on releasing music.

“It blowing up on TikTok was a revelation. It showed you don’t have to do it the normal way to blow up a song,” Renegade told REVOLT. “We didn’t put anything into that. There was no marketing put into it blowing up on TikTok. That happened organically.”

K Camp’s upcoming single “Pretty Ones” is currently featured on the app.