Photo: Cover art for Daniel Caesar’s “Let Me Go” single
By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Last month, Daniel Caesar made his official return with “Do You Like Me?,” a Sir Dylan and Raphael Saadiq-produced love song. Today (Feb. 10), the Canadian singer treats fans with another emotionally charged offering titled “Let Me Go.” On the track, he delivers his lyrics about the push and pull that occurs when two lovers are trying to work things out:

“I’m tryna breath, why won’t you let me? I’m tryna leave, please just forget me/ Hand on the sleeve, outside is settin’ and hardly believe this got so messy/ Ain’t gon’ sleep tonight, my dreams exhaust me/ I’ll be awake ’til the light, this ’bout that time that I break away before I turn this back, baby, won’t you let me go? “

Caesar’s last full-length offering was 2019’s Case Study 01, a 10-song body of work that contained additional contributions from Brandy, Pharrell Williams, Sean Leon, Jacob Collier, and John Mayer. Prior to that was Freudian, which made landfall in 2017 and housed breakout hits like “Get You” featuring Kali Uchis and “Best Part” featuring H.E.R. Outside of his own releases, he was featured on more recent collaborations like “Invincible” by Omar Apollo, “careless” by FKA twigs, and “Peaches” by Justin Bieber alongside Giveon.

In a recent Instagram post, the “Japanese Denim” singer seemed to confirm that he is entering a different era and a new body of work is on the horizon. “Hello, world. I was born a few minutes ago and I’m already learning,” he wrote. “This isn’t supposed to be a beginning, just a long way from before. I see most of me in almost every one of you. Mirror, mirror. There is so much to talk about, we’re closer than you think. For now, let’s just call this the beginning.”

Be sure to press play on Daniel Caesar’s brand new “Let Me Go” single down below.

