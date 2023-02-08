Photo: The Washington Post/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  02.08.2023

On Tuesday (Feb. 7), Tyre Nichols‘ mother, RowVaughn Wells, and stepfather, Rodney Wells, were guests of Joe Biden during his State Of The Union address in Washington, D.C. The United States president introduced the couple by speaking on their tragedy as they looked on:

“We have an obligation to make sure all people are safe,” Biden said. “Public safety depends on public trust, as all of us know. But too often that trust is violated.”

The president continued after Nichols‘ parents received a standing ovation: “They had to bury Tyre last week. As many of you personally know, there’s no words to describe the heartache or grief of losing a child. But imagine if you lost that child at the hands of law… Most of us in here have never had to have the talk that brown and Black parents have had to have with their children.”

Referencing a conversation that he had with Mrs. Wells, Biden recalled asking her “how she finds the courage to carry on and speak out,” to which she replied by calling her son a “beautiful soul” and standing firm in the hope that “something good will come of this.”

Biden held police responsible for the actions of those within their ranks who choose to break the law while acknowledging “overworked” officers’ roles as “social workers, psychologists responding to drug overdoses, mental health crises, and so much more.” He then called for leaders to turn their focus to police reform:

“I know most cops are good, honorable, decent people. They risk their lives every time they put that shield on. But what happened to Tyre in Memphis happens too often. We have to do better. Give law enforcement the real training they need. Hold them to higher standards. Help them succeed in keeping us safe.”

You can watch Biden‘s entire State of the Union address to the nation below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

LeBron James breaks NBA all-time scoring record

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.08.2023

Memphis officer texted photo of beaten up Tyre Nichols to five people

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.07.2023

Madame Tussauds announces new Met Gala-inspired wax figure of Rihanna

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.07.2023

Joey Badass reveals he wanted to sign to Young Money

By DJ First Class
  /  02.07.2023

Denver Catholic teacher fired for same-sex relationship

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.07.2023

6-year-old Virginia school shooter allegedly choked teacher “until she couldn’t breathe"

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.07.2023

K Camp signs single distribution deal with TikTok's SoundOne

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.07.2023

Jim Jones refutes claims that G-Unit started mixtape movement

By DJ First Class
  /  02.07.2023

Memphis City Council to hold first meeting in wake of Tyre Nichols video release

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.07.2023

Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams to voice Hawkman and Hawkgirl in Valentine's Day special

By Regina Cho
  /  02.07.2023

Will Smith was almost a surprise Grammy performer for this year's hip hop tribute

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.07.2023

In Memphis, being Black is the real pretext for racist policing

By Amber Sherman
  /  02.07.2023

Eminem's daughter announces engagement on social media

By Jon Powell
  /  02.07.2023

Death toll tops 5,000 for Turkey and Syria earthquake

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.07.2023

Benny The Butcher announces new album with Hit-Boy

By DJ First Class
  /  02.06.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Joe Biden
News
Police Brutality
Politics
RIP
Social Justice
Tyre Nichols

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

LeBron James breaks NBA all-time scoring record

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.08.2023

Memphis officer texted photo of beaten up Tyre Nichols to five people

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.07.2023

Madame Tussauds announces new Met Gala-inspired wax figure of Rihanna

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.07.2023

Joey Badass reveals he wanted to sign to Young Money

By DJ First Class
  /  02.07.2023

Denver Catholic teacher fired for same-sex relationship

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.07.2023

6-year-old Virginia school shooter allegedly choked teacher “until she couldn’t breathe"

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.07.2023

K Camp signs single distribution deal with TikTok's SoundOne

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.07.2023

Jim Jones refutes claims that G-Unit started mixtape movement

By DJ First Class
  /  02.07.2023

Memphis City Council to hold first meeting in wake of Tyre Nichols video release

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.07.2023

Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams to voice Hawkman and Hawkgirl in Valentine's Day special

By Regina Cho
  /  02.07.2023

Will Smith was almost a surprise Grammy performer for this year's hip hop tribute

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.07.2023

In Memphis, being Black is the real pretext for racist policing

By Amber Sherman
  /  02.07.2023

Eminem's daughter announces engagement on social media

By Jon Powell
  /  02.07.2023

Death toll tops 5,000 for Turkey and Syria earthquake

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.07.2023

Benny The Butcher announces new album with Hit-Boy

By DJ First Class
  /  02.06.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

La La Anthony & Da'Vinchi talk dating rumors & working with 50 Cent | 'The Jason Lee Show'

“The Jason Lee Show” is back with another exciting episode. For this installment, “BMF” stars La ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.01.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
Social Justice

Black Colorado family claims domestic terrorism by white locals trying to steal ranch

“Every night on Freedom Acres Ranch is a gamble of life and death for Black ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.06.2023
View More