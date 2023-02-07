Demetrius Haley, one of the five officers charged with the killing of Tyre Nichols, is reported to have taken a “lifeless” photo of the 29-year-old victim and sent it to at least five individuals, The Daily Beast reported.

In a report sent to the Tennessee Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission by Memphis Police Department, Haley reportedly admitted to “using his personal cell phone to take a photo of a badly beaten, handcuffed Nichols” as his body was left upright against a squad car.

After taking the disturbing photo, Haley sent the image to two fellow cops, another employee of the police department, and a female acquaintance.

Just two weeks prior on Jan. 27, Memphis police released bodycam and surveillance footage of Haley and four other officers brutally beating Nichols during a traffic stop on his way home.

In the video, former Memphis officers Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., Justin Smith, and Haley kicked, punched, pepper sprayed, tased, and battered Nichols with their batons. Nichols suffered from cardiac arrest and kidney failure following the assault. Three days later, he succumbed to his injuries.

All five disgraced patrolmen were terminated and charged with second-degree murder, assault, and kidnapping. Following the termination announcement, attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, who represent Nichols’ family, released a statement on their behalf, noting:

“This is the first step [toward] achieving justice for Tyre and his family. They must also be held accountable for robbing this man of his life and his son of a father.”

And along with a pending criminal case, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice have also opened separate civil rights investigations into the traffic stop.

As more details have emerged, additional officers are being relieved of duty. On Jan. 30, a sixth person, who is white, was named as part of the investigation and relieved of his duties. Memphis Police Department released the statement, “Officer Preston Hemphill and other officers’ actions and inactions have been and continue to be part of an investigation since its inception.”

Memphis Police Department has yet to release a comment on the reported picture.