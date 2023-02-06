Over the weekend, Meek Mill returned to treat fans with a brand new freestyle. Titled “Don’t Follow The Heathens,” the accompanying Carters Vision-shot clip gives fans an inside look of an intimate studio session of Meek cooking up. On the new track, he effortlessly spits some bars about trust issues and humble beginnings:

“I got different emotions, startin’ to feel like Call of Duty all this s**t that I’m totin’/ And it’s been hard to trust people, ’cause they been livin’ too soulless, to clear my mind, I take a dip in the ocean, clear my soul up/ N***as know I rose up from a Rolls truck, started from a Chevy, now it’s a ‘Rari with the doors up/ Comin’ down on, VS diamonds make them h**s lush/ Yeah, they got it? Meek Mill got it too, but they still chose us, they had the drop but froze up, they ain’t really cut”

Back in November of 2022, the Philadelphia native dropped off his most recent mixtape, Flamerz 5, a 15-song offering with appearances from Tafia, Yung Ro, Vory, Kur, and Fridayy. His last full-length offering was 2021’s Expensive Pain, his fifth studio LP, which featured contributions from Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Kehlani, A$AP Ferg, Moneybagg Yo, Giggs, Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, and more. The album peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

In related news, fans can expect Meek to drop a lot of new content sometime soon. “Dream Catching the movie. Date soon come #2023, first quarter,” he posted on Instagram earlier this month. “I been loading up for a reason. Let’s ball!”

Be sure to press play on Meek Mill’s brand new “Don’t Follow The Heathens (Freestyle)” video down below.