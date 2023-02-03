Photo: John Lamparski / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.03.2023

On Wednesday (Feb. 1), CNN learned over 20 hours of police footage related to Memphis police officers brutally beating Tyre Nichols has yet to be released, according to prosecutors. Officials are discussing whether or not to file additional charges for the cops involved.

As previously reported by REVOLT, at least seven police officers are believed to have played a part in Nichols’ death. So far, five cops — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith — have been fired from the Memphis Police Department and charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression. The two other officers have also been relieved of their duty from the department. It is up to city officials and the police department if the additional video from the Jan. 7 altercation will be made public. Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump is representing Nichols’ family and as of Thursday (Feb. 2), said the family had not viewed the extra footage.

Crump stated, “But we were told by the city attorney that they’re prepared to let us have them as well as the public. Obviously, transparency is the key. We were under the impression that we got everything, but I pray with this next release, that will be everything, so we can connect all the dots.” Last week, Memphis authorities released body camera footage worn by some of the officers during the traffic stop that resulted in Nichols’ death. The footage sparked nationwide protests and showed how the 29-year-old father was ultimately set up for failure. In less than 15 minutes, Nichols was given almost 80 contradictory commands and savagely beaten. He succumbed to his injuries days later.

Shelby County prosecutor Steven Mulroy told CNN there may be discrepancies in what was initially documented. “The incident report that has gone public does not match up on all fours with what one sees when one looks at the video that’s already been released,” Mulroy shared. Nichols was laid to rest on Wednesday. His mother, RowVaughn Wells, noted, “There should be no other child that should suffer the way my son and all the other parents here [who] have lost their children” have.

