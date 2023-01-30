Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

That Rihanna reign just won’t let up. In addition to new music and an upcoming 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance show, the new mom recently filed a trademark for “Fenty Kids.” According to the United States Patent And Trademark Office website, the documents were filed on Jan. 20, but the news is just starting to spread.

Records show the brand is registered as “goods and services” and will feature products ranging from shirts to snowsuits, tank tops to flip flops, loungewear to rainwear and everything in between — even swim caps and diaper cloths. So far, Rihanna has not made any statements announcing her new move with kids’ fashion, but fans can currently enjoy her Super Bowl gear. As previously reported by REVOLT, the Bajan beauty just hosted a Game Day pop-up shop at her Savage X Fenty store in Los Angeles. The event kicked off (pun intended) on Friday (Jan. 27) and ran through Sunday (Jan. 29).

In a video clip posted to her social media accounts this past weekend, the “Lift Me Up” singer modeled the exclusive fashions. “Pre-gaming in Savage X Fenty,” the post read. Although the pop-up shop may have ended, the clothing items can still be found at several retailers including the official NFL Shop website. The collection arrived just in time for fans to rock it at this year’s Super Bowl. The mega event is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 12 in the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Yesterday (Jan. 29), it was revealed that the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers would be going head-to-head for the trophy.

After the Super Bowl, fans may even get a chance to see Rihanna grace the stage at the Academy Awards. On Jan. 24, the Oscars shared their list of nominations for this year’s ceremony. The Anti artist is a first-time nominee for her single “Lift Me Up” from Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. While she hasn’t made any promises to perform, that doesn’t mean the Navy’s fingers aren’t crossed. The Academy Awards will happen on March 12, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. PT at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Check out her Savage X Fenty Super Bowl ad below.

Rihanna

