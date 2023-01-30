REVOLT kicked off 2023 with an all-new must-watch series, “The Jason Lee Show.” As expected, the first two episodes of the raw and uncut production — featuring Cardi B then couple Blueface and Chrisean Rock, respectively — went viral. With millions of views across streamers, it’s safe to say Lee has a hit on his hands, and his next guests are only going to amplify REVOLT’s fun new platform.

This Wednesday (Feb. 1), viewers can look forward to La La Anthony and Da’Vinchi appearing on the talk show. The two entertainers star on hit series “BMF,” which tells the story of Big Meech and Southwest T Flenory, the brothers behind the infamous Black Mafia Family organization. Spoiler alert: On the show, La La and Da’Vinchi play secret lovers, but they also sparked real-life dating rumors over the summer, so the sit-down is definitely going to be interesting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JASON LEE (@theonlyjasonlee)

Lee hit up Instagram today (Jan. 30) to share a preview of the juicy installment. In said clip, the elephant in the room — whether or not the actors are together — quickly gets addressed. See the sneak peek for yourself above.

“The Jason Lee Show” airs unfiltered conversations with today’s biggest stars. After the interviews, Lee closes out his episodes with a series of fun and “slightly messy” games, including “Smash or Pass,” “Tea in 20,” “DMs Unlocked,” “NightCap,” and “Erase the Shade.” The series adds on to REVOLT’s popular lineup of productions like “Caresha Please,” hosted by Yung Miami of the City Girls, and “Drink Champs,” hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.

Viewers can tune into new episodes of “The Jason Lee Show” every Tuesday on REVOLT’s TV channel at 10 p.m. ET as well as every Wednesday on our website, YouTube Channel and app at 5 p.m. ET. Don’t miss out!