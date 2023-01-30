On Saturday (Jan. 28), Lil Baby made an appearance on “SNL” as the iconic show’s latest performing act. Following an introduction from the night’s host, Michael B. Jordan, the Atlanta emcee delivered a live rendition of “California Breeze” with a band providing support. His unique set featured a colorful setup and a wall bearing a huge crack, allowing for waves of bright light to seep through. Later on, Baby returned to the stage to perform “Forever” as a pianist assisted nearby. The song’s feature, rising star Fridayy, could be spotted on a video screen during its operatic hook.

Both “California Breeze” and “Forever” can be found on Lil Baby’s third studio LP, It’s Only Me, a 23-song body of work with additional features from Nardo Wick, Young Thug, Future, Rylo Rodriguez, Jeremih, EST Gee, and Pooh Shiesty. The album peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 216,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

Previously, Lil Baby made a return visit to REVOLT’s “Big Facts,” where he spoke to DJ Scream, Big Bank, and Baby Jade about the new album’s success. He also spoke on whether or not he cares about leaving a legacy:

“I really don’t care because I’m a hustler. As long as it ain’t I was a used to be. ‘Baby used to have them cars, Baby used to be godd**m…’ As long as I ain’t that, I’m still… whatever I’m doing, like, ‘Shawty be doing that [as] an old man still,'” he stated. “But, my goal just as far as right now [is to] invest my money instead of blowin’ it now. That’s like the main thing. That’s what I want to accomplish. When I walk away or if I get cold, I’m still loaded and I still got other s**t going on. I got the stats.”

Press play on Lil Baby’s “SNL” appearances below.