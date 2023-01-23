Two students have reportedly died, and one person was left in stable condition, following a shooting that happened on Monday (Jan. 23) at a Des Moines charter school, according to authorities.

Des Moines police Sgt. Paul Parizek told reporters at the scene that the call for help came at about 12:50 p.m. CT. The ages and the affiliations of the victims are yet to be released, but law enforcements said in a statement that police “have multiple potential suspects in custody.”

The incident comes one day after the United States was affected by a mass shooting. On Saturday (Jan 21.), 10 people were killed at a dance studio in Monterey Park, California.