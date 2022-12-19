Civil rights attorney Harry Daniels is seeking justice after his client was brutally beaten by police. On Oct. 9, a Black former Army National Guard helicopter mechanic named Dalvin Gadson was forcefully removed from his vehicle and assaulted by three white officers in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“Dalvin Gadson was a homeless veteran living out of his car as he worked to reenlist and continue serving his country,” Gadson’s lawyer said in a news release last week. The attorney continued, “But all these officers saw was a Black man and they beat him for it, smiling for the camera as he lay on the ground bleeding. They beat him mercilessly, and now he’s afraid to go outside, and the VA can’t see him to treat his injuries and PTSD until January.” In addition to the video, one of the officers was photographed smiling as he showed off his bloody knuckles after the arrest. The picture has since been shared on social media.

You cannot justify the beating of military veteran Dalvin Gadson! We want the thugs arrested now! pic.twitter.com/fprUcH2kwg — Harry M. Daniels (@HarryMDJR) December 12, 2022

According to Daniels’ statement, “​​Attorneys are calling for a criminal investigation and immediate action today following the release of stomach-churning photos of Dalvin Gadson.” The attorney added that his client was not doing anything wrong leading up to the horrific beating. He further explained that the police’s actions were not warranted. “Officers initially pulled Gadson over on Oct. 9, 2022 for not having a properly displayed license tag, but the incident quickly escalated when additional officers arrived at the scene. Claiming to smell marijuana, which is legal in Colorado,” he shared.

Daniels concluded his release by describing the injuries the veteran suffered at the hands of the cops. He also listed the charges against the former mechanic. “Gadson received multiple injuries including injuries to his eye, a ruptured eardrum and PTSD. He was charged with two counts of second-degree assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, driving under the influence and driving without license plates,” the civil rights attorney shared.

See related posts below.

Police Brutality Photos Show Cop Smiling After Beating Black Veteran Bloody In Colorado. Dalvin Gadson was racially profiled & subjected to a BRUTAL ATTACK by multiple police officers in Colorado Springs while others looked on & didn’t intervene #PoliceBrutality #DalvinGadson pic.twitter.com/ZFXRaynXxR — Sam — Korean-American Seminary Student (@seminary2018) December 17, 2022

This is really bad. pic.twitter.com/eo1ZxiXJe6 — The Civil Rights Lawyer (@johnbryanesq) December 14, 2022