Yesterday (Jan. 19), Headie One kicked off his new album campaign with “Martin’s Sofa,” a hard-hitting release that boasts production from M1OnTheBeat and borrows from Jeni Suk’s “Wildfire” — the same track utilized by Flatbush Zombies and the late Cadet in the past. “Martin’s Sofa” sees the London star reflecting on his past struggles while in the streets, specifically in regard to one of his former clients:

“M11 in a [broke] down motor, one-way trip to Martin’s sofa, lost everything, felt like I had no one, sat stressed out on Martin’s sofa, I done my first show, had to spud the promoter, head straight back to Martin’s sofa, I pray when the fame and the charting’s over, I ain’t gotta end up on Martin’s sofa, wintеr night, it’s the sixth October, if I had a one wish for my birthday, it would be some more 10-10 yola, I’m in the bando, there’s no California, I’m tryna count these 20s up sober… “

“Martin’s Sofa” comes with a matching visual courtesy of Nathan James Tettey. After a quick disclaimer, viewers are able to see the song’s lyrics come to life with shots of different couches that symbolize specific moments in the rapper’s life.

Back in 2020, Headie One liberated his official debut LP, Edna, following years of notable mixtapes and collaborations. Including its deluxe upgrade, the project contained 28 songs and a wealth of assists from M Huncho, AJ Tracey, Stormzy, Future, Drake, Skepta, Rich The Kid, Kaash Paige, Young T & Bugsey, Young Adz and more. Edna also earned Headie his first No. 1 on the Official Albums chart. Since then, the Tottenham-raised talent has remained at the forefront of the UK scene thanks to subsequent efforts like 2021’s Too Loyal for My Own Good and 2022’s No Borders: European Compilation Project, the latter of which was a conceptual body of work featuring international artists. Press play on “Martin’s Sofa” below.