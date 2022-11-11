Today (Nov. 11), Headie One unveils his latest body of work No Borders: European Compilation Project. As the title reveals, the release consists of collaborations alongside big names throughout the old continent, including Shiva, Frenna, Gazo, Koba LaD, Kalim, and Chivv. In an Instagram post, the North London talent revealed that the mixtape had been in the works for some time: “I’ve been traveling to Europe a lot… trying to get a lot of different artists from different countries in one project.”

That same post also reminded fans that he’s been connecting with international artists for some time, delivering his special brand of bars on songs like BKO’s “Profit,” Jonna Fraser’s “Money, Power, Respect,” Hamza’s “Don’t Tell Me,” Luciano’s “Arrived,” and Doums’ “Thalaso.”

No Borders: European Compilation Project follows last year’s Too Loyal for My Own Good, a 13-track offering with zero features. Prior to that, Headie liberated his long-awaited debut LP, Edna, in 2020, complete with assists from M Huncho, AJ Tracey, Stormzy, Young T & Bugsey, Young Adz, Drake, Future, Skepta, and more. That project landed at No. 1 on the UK Albums chart and earned the “18Hunna” rapper a gold certification. A deluxe edition of Edna made landfall months later with appearances from Burna Boy, Rich The Kid, NorthSideBenji, and RV.

In a past interview with Clash, Headie spoke on the globalization of drill music and its overall importance:

“Everyone around the world is always open to new sounds. Drill is very honest. When you’re not sugar-coating anything and you’re telling the whole truth, you’re just being true to yourself. You’re sharing a story, making people know that reality, and people feel that. It’s why drill is everywhere now, because it’s real. I think everyone can relate in some way and that’s why it will always grow.”

Press play on No Borders: European Compilation Project below.