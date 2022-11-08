This Friday (Nov. 11), Headie One will liberate No Borders: European Compilation Project, a conceptual body of work that will see him collaborating with a wealth of international acts. Last week, he dropped off a new visual from the forthcoming effort for “Link In The Ends,” which features French rapper Koba LaD. Produced by Ken & Ryu and Narcos, the drill-inspired cut is full of bars about the pitfalls of street life:

“Off head, I don’t know my mobile number, but I still know my prison one, how can I forget ’bout the bando when I basically lived in one? I still can’t go to Michigan even though I made all this bread, it’s pain, told little broski work his aim, don’t go shoot no civilian, opps wanna act like comedians, that’s ’til we in a ding dong tryna blend in like chameleons, make bine fly in the evenin’, they want beef, we bring seasonin’…”

The accompanying clip for “Link In The Ends” comes courtesy of DON Prod and shows Headie One hosting his foreign counterpart in London. Viewers can catch the two hanging around tourist destinations, hitting up a shopping district, enjoying beers, and more.

Upon arrival, No Borders will follow last year’s Too Loyal for My Own Good. 2021 also spawned the deluxe edition of Headie One’s debut LP, Edna, complete with contributions from Drake, Future, Skepta, Stormzy, and more. Check out both “Link In The Ends” and the full tracklisting for No Borders: European Compilation Project below.

No Borders: European Compilation Project tracklist: