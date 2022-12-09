Yesterday (Dec. 8), Headie One unveiled his latest single “50’s,” a Kyle Evans and Tyrell 169-produced offering that sees him delivering the hard-hitting raps that’s made him one of drill’s biggest artists:

“I left my yard filled with 50s, didn’t remember my bank card, I really wish bro was with me, he got a eight on his back like Lampard, that can’t be an opp tryna diss me, he was in the interview room singing ballads, he ain’t on a damn thing, he’s a wallad, like, how you don’t feel embarrassed? Bad B looking all Nicki Minaj, plus I got a spaceship in my garage, my young boy went over there, bun something, he need a sauna and a massage…”

“50’s” comes with an accompanying clip courtesy of LG. Viewers can catch Headie One and his crew at an outside location dressed to the nines in red garments. The Tottenham emcee also delivers his rhymes while chilling in a droptop Ferrari.

Back in November, Headie One liberated No Borders: European Compilation Project, a conceptual body of work that was centered around collaborations with international artists. Big names like France’s Gazo, Germany’s Luciano, Italy’s Shiva, and the Netherlands’ Frenna were amongst the album’s many contributors. Prior to that, he dropped off the featureless effort Too Loyal for My Own Good in 2021.

In a past interview with Clash, the “Ain’t It Different” rapper gave his reasoning behind drill’s globalization:

“Everyone around the world is always open to new sounds. Drill is very honest. When you’re not sugar-coating anything and you’re telling the whole truth, you’re just being true to yourself. You’re sharing a story, making people know that reality, and people feel that. It’s why drill is everywhere now — because it’s real.”

Fans can press play on Headie One‘s “50’s” video below.