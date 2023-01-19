Yesterday (Jan. 18), Freddie Gibbs decided to bless his fans with a new video for “Rabbit Vision,” a J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League-produced effort that shows how well the Gary, Indiana talent is built for any obstacle, including ones created by fake friends:

“These diamonds come from pressure, n**ga, sometimes, I feel like we so dope just to impress a n**ga, man, there’s so much beef within the gang, this s**t be stressin’ n**gas, and I put my set before the gang, like who gon’ check a n**ga? Now I’m talkin’ reckless n**ga, bridges get burnt, we livin’ turnt so n**gas feelings get hurt, you was a snake right form the start but I ain’t feel it at first, I had yo’ back with rap you tried to get a deal, it ain’t work, fronted you packs on top of packs and now you stealin’ the work…”

Directed by Harley Astorga, Lambo, and Gibbs himself, the accompanying clip for “Rabbit Vision” gives us vivid insight into a busy rapper’s lifestyle. Viewers can see the XXL Freshman alum hitting stages in front of packed crowds, enjoying downtime with his crew, putting in studio work, and much more throughout.

“Rabbit Vision” is taken from last September’s $oul $old $eparately, his first album to be released under his partnership with Warner Records. The project initially contained 15 cuts and additional features from Offset, Moneybagg Yo, Rick Ross, Anderson .Paak, Raekwon, Kelly Price, DJ Paul, Pusha T, Scarface, and Musiq Soulchild. A deluxe edition arrived a month later with five extra songs and collaborations alongside Big Sean, Hit-Boy, ScHoolboy Q, and Jadakiss. $oul $old $eparately peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard 200, making it his highest placement on the chart to date. Press play on “Rabbit Vision” below.