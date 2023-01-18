Back in June, Yung Miami teamed up with REVOLT to release the first-ever episode of her podcast show, “Caresha Please.” After shattering viewership records on YouTube and garnering more than 1 billion online impressions — alongside debut guest Sean “Diddy” Combs — she’s back this week with all the smoke! The rap superstar will welcome icon Trina on the all-new “Caresha Please” episode airing this Thursday (Jan. 19).

Ahead of the sit-down, Yung Miami hit up Instagram with a quick preview of what fans can expect from the latest installment. She captioned the hilarious clip, “Y’all know Miami girls run this s**t, right? @trinarockstarr was DEFINITELY ready for the smoke!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caresha ..💗💋 (@yungmiami305)

The inquisitive host got right to it and, in true “Caresha Please” fashion, no question was off limits. Miami asked the legendary emcee about Trick Daddy, her dating life, and more.

“Head or sex?” she inquired, at which point Trina responded, “I don’t care if it takes you two hours, you’re gonna suck it until I cum.” Check out the preview above to see for yourself.

Episode eight of the award-winning podcast show featuring the one and only Trina will air tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. You can tune in via REVOLT’s official YouTube channel, by downloading the REVOLT app, or on our website here.

If you missed the viral “Caresha Please” debut featuring Diddy over the summer, be sure to tune into that here. The two stars discussed their relationship, losses they’ve experienced, what they have in store for the future, and much more. You’ll also want to get into episode seven featuring G Herbo if you haven’t already. The Chicago lyricist kept it real about his love life and, as always, the conversation went viral. Don’t miss out on the smoke!