News is still rolling out from 50 Cent’s latest radio interview on “Big Boy’s Neighborhood.” Yesterday (Jan. 16), a clip went viral of the “In Da Club” rapper admitting that Dr. Dre didn’t want him to include the song “21 Questions” on his debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

“He said, ‘I don’t know why you want it’ …Why I wanted the record,” 50 confirmed. “Dre would say, ‘This is N.W.A. just with one member. We didn’t do that.’ Like they didn’t have to reach to make a commercial record or anything that sounded like a commercial record. And that’s just in his DNA. Like on his path, he’s like, ‘We don’t need that.’”

Luckily, he left the Dirty Swift-produced love song featuring the late Nate Dogg on his first project. “21 Questions” ended up being 50’s second Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit. The single held the top spot on the chart for four weeks and remained on the Hot 100 for 23 weeks.

The superproducer didn’t understand how 50 Cent’s tough image could mesh with a song he felt was made for a lover boy.

“Dre was, like, ‘How you going to be gangster this and that and then put this sappy love song on?’” he said. “But I told him, ‘I’m two people. I’ve always had to be two people since I was a kid, to get by. To me that’s not diversity, it’s necessity.’”

In addition to making it known that Dr. Dre didn’t want “21 Questions” on Get Rich or Die Tryin,’ the “Wanksta” rapper also apologized to Megan Thee Stallion on Big Boy’s radio show. 50 Cent changed his perspective on the “Tina Snow” rapper after her interview with Gayle King following her violent incident with Canadian artist Tory Lanez.

“I’m gonna apologize to Megan Thee Stallion,” 50 said publicly on his Jan. 6 appearance on Big Boy’s show. “I said some things, and it was because… On social media, I posted things that — when she was with Gayle [King] — she said, ‘Were you intimate with Tory Lanez?’ And she said, ‘What?’ and it was like, ‘No.’ And I was like, ‘Ah, she lying.’ At that point I knew she was lying, it wouldn’t be any reason for them to be around each other. From that, it felt like she was lying, to me.”