DJ Paul of the legendary hip hop group Three 6 Mafia took to social media on Sunday (Jan. 15) to discuss about why he didn’t attend fellow group member Gangsta Boo’s funeral on Saturday (Jan. 14).

In his now-deleted Instagram post, Paul started by mentioning how he was on tour. “Let me explain something to y’all b***h-a** n****s out there who got something to say about me not coming to Boo funeral,” he began. “N***a, I paid for the funeral, h*e! I’m on muthaf****n’ tour and even if I wasn’t, I don’t do funerals, n***a.”

The 46-year-old artist said the last time he was at a funeral, there was a ton of fanfare at the proceedings, which took away from the significance of the event. He then talked about the longstanding camaraderie between both him and Gangsta Boo.

“Boo, know how much I loved her, I know how much she loved me, n***a,” he stated. “I ain’t got nothing to prove to none of you punk-a**, groupie-a** n****s up in there.”

DJ Paul also spoke about how he discovered Gangsta Boo as a teenager and wrote the hook for her 1998 hit single “Where Dem Dollas At.”

“I’m the one who was writing and producing that s**t,” he said. “Yeah, she did her verses, she did some hooks. Juicy J was doing beats, he was doing hooks. But I discovered her, n***a. I went to school with her, she went to school with me.”

He ended the video by addressing that Gangsta Boo’s mother wanted to have her body cremated to uphold their family tradition.

The legend passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 1 at age 43. The cause of her death is unknown at this time.

Check out the full video below of DJ Paul discussing his absence at Gangsta’s Boo’s funeral.