Over the weekend, Vedo returned with his sixth studio album, Mood Swings. The 13-track project included just two features from Chris Brown and Tink, while production was handled by the likes of Needlyz, Spiff Sinatra, Troy Taylor, Hero the Producer, Saint Luca and more. Fans were prepped beforehand with previews like “FOREVER,” a song about everlasting love:

“Times are crazy, but your lovin’ doesn’t feel that way, I’m glad you made it, love/ Together, I don’t feel the pain, oh I don’t think it’s wise/ To confide in someone who ain’t true, and you ain’t gotta lie/ I know the world is comin’ down on you too (Yeah), I don’t mind bein’ used as a place to escape to (Yeah)/ Now I know there is love after pain and you’re the proof”



The “You Got It” singer’s last body of work was 2022’s While You Wait, his joint project with producer OG Parker. The mixtape included eight tracks and guest appearances from Baby Tate and Dusty Locane. Vedo also received a Grammy nomination for his contributions to Chris Brown’s “WE (Warm Embrace).”

A notable highlight from 2022 is when he appeared alongside Eric Bellinger as one of Usher’s backup singers for his viral “NPR Tiny Desk” performance. In a recent interview, Vedo spoke about why Usher is his favorite person he has worked with. “You take somebody like me, who is 28 years old and who grew up listening to Usher, and these people who are mega stars now, so just to be able to sit in the same room as him and show him the song that I wrote, and he liked it? As he goes to record it, you see he’s such a student of the game… That’s legendary,” he said.

Be sure to press play on Vedo’s brand new Mood Swings down below.