Back in October of 2022, RJmrLA officially unleashed his highly anticipated Rodney Brown Jr. album. The 20-track body of work included features from Roddy Ricch, Bree Carter, Marcus, Cashton, Joe Moses, G Perico, Symba, and plenty others. Preceding the release were singles like “Corner House,” “Aye B**ch” featuring O.T. Genasis, and “Special Delivery” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, the last of which sees RJ rapping over a sample of Usher’s iconic 2001 hit “U Don’t Have To Call.”

Yesterday (Jan. 12), the South Central-bred artist returned with his latest offering from the project, the official music video for “Stop Playin Wit Me.” The new clip is directed by Keoni Mars and sees RJ overlooking the Hollywood hills as he flows over production by Dupri:

“You stood through it jumped back up in it pronto n***a, took some lumps and bruises that come with the squabble n***a/ Wrist rocky smell the creed choppa Drago n***as, potholes f**k up the forgies left the feet plain/ Twin sisters down to orgy catch the G train, diamonds twerkin’ on my chest look like ceviche”

RJ’s last body of work was 2020’s Let Me Talk My S**t, a 10-track project that saw assists from Bree Carter, Mike Wayne, Joe Moses, Rucci, 1TakeJay, Bino Rideaux, and others. Outside of his own releases, he can be heard featured on recent collaborations like “Evil Thoughts” by the late Drakeo The Ruler, “What If?” by Rucci, and “Instagram” by Joe Moses.

In related news, the “H**s Come Easy” artist also recently announced his forthcoming “Rodney Brown Jr. Tour,” which kicks off at the end of January in Santa Ana. In a previous interview, he delved into how he feels completely comfortable in front of a packed out crowd. “The stage is where I get to let it go. I just get to be the superstar I want to be and that I feel I am. My people always told me I wasn’t average. They poured that into me,” he said.

Be sure to press play on RJmrLa’s brand new “Stop Playin Wit Me” music video down below.