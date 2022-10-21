Photo: ‘Rodney Brown Jr.’ album art
By Regina Cho
  /  10.21.2022

Today (Oct. 21), RJmrLA officially unleashes his highly anticipated Rodney Brown Jr. album. The 20-track body of work includes features from Roddy Ricch, Bree Carter, Marcus, Cashton, Joe Moses, G Perico, Symba, and plenty others. Preceding the release were singles like “Corner House,” “Aye B**ch” featuring O.T. Genasis, and “Special Delivery” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, the last of which sees RJ rapping over a sample of Usher’s iconic 2001 hit “U Don’t Have To Call”:

It’s a special delivery, something to get from the mail so she remember me/ Got her next to Chanel with the Tiffany, tellin’ me go to hell but I’m the bigger me/ Feel like this is our moment, no fallin’ off we gon’ keep this s**t going/ Look at you girl your wrist is retarted, no more domestic up in this, it’s foreign/ Up in this it’s foreign, she told me n***as ain’t s**t

When pressing play on Rodney Brown Jr., RJmrLA only has one request: Don’t skip any songs before forming an overall opinion. “All I ask is that you listen all the way through from beginning to end before you judge it,” he wrote on Instagram about the album. “Thank you for your love and support. Thank you for your patience.”

The South Central rapper’s last body of work was 2020’s Let Me Talk My S**t, a 10-track project that saw assists from Bree Carter, Mike Wayne, Joe Moses, Rucci, 1TakeJay, Bino Rideaux, and others. Outside of his own releases, RJmrLA can be heard featured on recent collaborations like “Evil Thoughts” by the late Drakeo The Ruler, “What If?” by Rucci, and “Instagram” by Joe Moses.

Be sure to press play on RJmrLA’s brand new Rodney Brown Jr. album down below.

