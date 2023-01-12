Back in November of 2022, Kaash Paige made her highly anticipated return with S2ML. The album housed previously released singles like “24 HRS” featuring Lil Tjay, “Girlfriend,” “Miss My Dawgs” featuring 6LACK, and “Doubted Me.” Today (Jan. 12), the Texas-raised talent treated fans with her latest offering from the project, the official music video for “All Girls Cry.” In the new Ralph Canono-directed clip, she comfortably sits in a room entirely made up of red TVs as she delivers her chill flow:

“All girls cry, all girls cry (Cry), all girls cry, all girls cry (Cry), you got expensive taste, I like expensive things/ How do you feel, baby? How do you feel that way? You just play with my mind like no other, baby, why would you do that?/ You just play with my mind like no other, baby, why would you do that?”

Paige made her full-length debut with 2020’s Teenage Fever. The project included singles like “London” and “Jaded” and boasted guest appearances from names like K Camp, 42 Dugg, Isaiah Rashad, SSGKobe, and more. Outside of her own releases, she delivered dope features on several recent collaborations, including “F**k Alone (Remix)” by Imani Williams and “Bad Girl” by Strick.

In an interview from last month, the “Love Songs” singer explained how she is currently in a different era of her career. “I’m not trying to be toxic,” Kaash said. “I might just have a little bit too much honesty in me, and it comes off [toxic] to certain people. But I feel like when people call me ‘toxic R&B princess’ or whatever, that was a cool era, but right now I’m in my rock star era. I’m in my alternative R&B era where it’s like, if you still think it’s toxic, that’s how you perceive it.”

Be sure to tune into Kaash Paige’s brand new “All Girls Cry” music video down below.