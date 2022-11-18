Photo: ‘S2ML’ cover art
By Regina Cho
  /  11.18.2022

Today (Nov. 18), Kaash Paige makes her highly anticipated return with S2ML. The album houses previously released singles like “24 HRS” featuring Lil Tjay, “Girlfriend,” “Miss My Dawgs” featuring 6lack, and “Doubted Me.” Paired with the offering is also her official music video for “Awesome,” which sees the Dallas artist flow over production courtesy of Supah Mario:

“I turn up the buildin’, my hair on Brazilian but you know I’m chillin’, yeah, I walk in the booth, I’m makin’ a hit, just look at the ceilin’, yeah/ You know that I’m lit (Too lit), two-tone Rollie, chandelier up on my wrist (My wrist)/ I got the fastest cars (Fastest cars), late night, I party hard (Party hard)/ Chocolate shawty all up on me, touch my body parts, not a human, I’m from Mars (I’m from Mars), I been shootin’ stars (Shootin’ stars)”

“It’s almost like I fell off the face of the Earth to create a unique sound where people know it’s me,” Paige said via press release about the creation of S2ML. “Going through every emotion possible in the process, you fall off mentally not knowing what’s next. This album needs to be relatable to people who sometimes feel lost but never give up. There’s nothing wrong with being a real human being because life’s not perfect. Once you enter a new realm of growth, you finally see that this is normal. Greatness cannot be rushed, enjoy!”

Back in 2020, Paige made her full-length debut with Teenage Fever. The project included singles like “London” and “Jaded” and boasted guest appearances from names like K Camp, 42 Dugg, Isaiah Rashad, SSGKobe, and more. Outside of her own releases, she delivered dope features on several recent collaborations, including “F**k Alone (Remix)” by Imani Williams and “Bad Girl” by Strick.

Be sure to press play on Kaash Paige’s brand new S2ML album down below.

