In July of last year, WSTRN teamed up with BackRoad Gee for the summer hit “UNLOAD.” A couple of months later, the London trio would unveil the full-length effort WSTRN Season 3, complete with a new iteration of said single, titled “Unload (Reload),” that replaced Gee with Jamaican star Skillibeng. Yesterday (Jan. 9), fans were able to check out a new music video for the updated version, a PRGRSHN-backed offering with the kind of patois-infused vibes that will keep the proverbial party going during the colder months:

“Ah, we never miss, kings yuh haffi mention we ina mix, yuh wife jezzy that we never kiss, mi no ah snake from far dem ah hiss, we run tings wid no warnin’, seh we, joog night till the mornin’, and mi raised in the westside that mi born in, we nuh mess with them man cah dey corny, don’t let it get ina yuh head, loyalty for mi breddahs till mi dead, where di money deh? Mi just want di bread, from mi born, seh yuh know dat mi ah dead, unload…”

Directed by Teeeezy C, the accompanying clip shows the collaborators in a warehouse setting with their respective crews. Viewers can also catch them counting up stacks of money, showing off artillery, and more.

WSTRN Season 3 contained 15 dope cuts and a wealth of additional features from Dexta Daps, Kranium, Pa Salieu, Lila Iké, and more. Previous drops like “Mama Stay,” “Wonder Woman,” “Armagidion” with Sai So, “Never Find,” and the viral “Be My Guest” with Fireboy DML were also included in the final product. The project’s predecessors, #WSTRNSEASON and WSTRN Season, Vol. 2, made landfall in 2016 and 2019, respectively.

Press play on WSTRN and Skillibeng’s “UNLOAD” video below. If you missed it, you can enjoy WSTRN Season 3 here.