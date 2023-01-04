Uncle Murda is known for his annual songs that summarize the past year. At the end of 2022, he dropped another. Among the names mentioned was Bobby Shmurda.

On the 15-minute track, Murda spoke on the friction Rich The Kid caused between him and NBA YoungBoy for posting a picture with Lil Durk. He also mentioned the feud YoungBoy had with Shmurda, stating that there is a big difference between the Rich Forever Music rapper and the GS9 artist.

“NBA YoungBoy had Rich The Kid shook over a little picture with Lil Durk that he took / Hope he know Bobby Shmurda and Rich The Kid different / Bobby will really boom you, n**ga, watch who you mention,” he said on “Rap Up 2022.”

Yesterday (Jan. 3), the Brooklyn rapper posted a video to his Instagram jamming to the new song, and right when he heard his name, he emphatically reacted.

“Murda, I’m a changed man, Murda. I’m a changed man,” Shmurda humorously reiterated. “I’m different, I’m tryna change, Murda. I ain’t trying to boom nobody no more.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lenny Grant (@unclemurda)

In Sept. 2016, the “Hot N**ga” rapper got sentenced to seven years when he pled guilty to one count of third-degree conspiracy and one count of weapons possession. He spent his first few years imprisoned at Rikers Island before being transported to Clinton Correctional Facility in upstate New York.

In addition to not wanting to “boom nobody no more,” the Brooklyn emcee doesn’t even want to be labeled as a rapper any longer. Back in December, Shmurda went on his Instagram Live and made the statement.

“I don’t want to be named as a rapper no more, bro,” he said. “It’s like when you do that rapper s**t, n**gas like try to come for that light. It’s just nasty, like these labels [are] nasty,” he said.

Check out Uncle Murda’s “Rap Up 2022” below.