On Saturday (Dec. 24), Jim Jones, Bobby Shmurda and Justin Combs handed out Christmas gifts during a charity giveaway at a women’s homeless shelter in Queens, New York.

“Today we took a trip to [the] shelter to give back to those who are less fortunate and for those who need. The one thing I can say about @gbny, he always gives back to [the] community. As long as everyone does their part, [that’s] all we can ask for. Merry Christmas from us @princejdc @itsbobbyshmurda capo,” Jones captioned a video he posted on his Instagram page of the trio handing out gifts.

The charity giveaway was hosted by GB’S Sneaker Boutique, a celebrity shoe store in New York City. According to the business, they donated toys, sneakers, clothing and basic necessities to the less fortunate ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Jones and Shmurda aren’t the only rappers helping women in need during this festive season. As previously reported by REVOLT, Meek Mill paid bail for 20 Philadelphia women at Riverside Correctional Facility. On Friday (Dec. 23), five were released in time to spend the holidays with their families. The others will be released in the coming week. According to REFORM Alliance, each woman will also receive a gift card to purchase groceries or gifts for the holidays.

“For families impacted by the criminal justice system, the holidays can be an extremely challenging time,” the “On My Soul” hitmaker said in a statement. “No one should have to spend the holidays in jail simply because they can’t afford bail, and no child should be without their parents during this time if we can do something about it. I’m grateful for the opportunity to help these women be with their families and loved ones during this special time of year,” he added.