Over the weekend, Bobby Shmurda revealed he doesn’t want to be labeled as a rapper anymore.

“I don’t want to be named as a rapper no more, bro,” the Brooklyn artist said while speaking to fans on his Instagram Live. “It’s like when you do that rapper s**t, n**gas like try to come for that light. It’s just nasty, like these labels [are] nasty. Look at what they just did to Tory. That s**t is nasty, my n**ga.”

He continued, “Then the whole rap community that’s f**king supporting these n**gas, y’all n**gas [are] disgusting my n**ga, cause these the same people that come from saying that they live our lifestyle, they came from our lifestyle. These motherf**kers [are] out here playing dress up right now.”

The “Hot N**ga” hitmaker claimed the government is trying to send every rapper to prison. He said, “Tory, Young Thug, [Casanova], y’all n**gas [are] trying to lock [up] every f**king body, bro. I don’t want to be a rapper, bro. I don’t even want to be a rapper. This s**t not even funny, this shit is crazy, bro.” The 28-year-old added, “These people are good kids, bro, these motherf**kers [are] good kids.”

These comments come after Young Thug was arrested in Atlanta back in May on a gang-related charge. Gunna was also part of the many who are connected to the 56-count indictment in the YSL RICO case. On Dec. 14, he was released from Georgia’s Fulton County Jail. As previously reported by REVOLT, the Atlanta rapper entered a plea deal in that particular YSL RICO case. He received a time-served, suspended sentence after pleading guilty to the gang-related charge.

You can watch the full clip of Bobby Shmurda’s Instagram Live below: