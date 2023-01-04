On New Year’s Day (Jan. 1), Uncle Murda continued his annual tradition with “2022 Rap Up,” a 15-minute whirlwind of bars centered around the most notable moments in music, sports, politics and more during the past 12 months. Produced by Great John, the track — which samples classics from Jodeci, Rick James, Soul II Soul, and Dennis Edwards — ends with a promise that the Brooklyn rhymer will continue his hip hop recaps well into the future:

“I waited ‘til the last minute to record this, it’s crazy I just found out we lost Barbara Walters, you know they can’t f**k with me when it come to this s**t, I ain’t gon lie, ain’t no more saying I’m done with this s**t…”

In a past interview on “Sway In The Morning,” Uncle Murda spoke on the creative process with his yearly drops along with the expected consequences following each release:

“I wait ’til like around probably like a week before Thanksgiving, around that time. And yes, it’s a lot of f**kin’ pressure. Definitely… You know, the people that I usually mention, they don’t usually call me, Sway, they just stop talking to me. They just don’t work wit’ me no more and things of that nature (laughs). I notice a lot of my relationships change at the top of the year.”

Back in February, Murda celebrated Valentine’s Day with Love Don’t Live Here, a 14-song body of work with additional features from Tory Lanez, Stefflon Don, Plies, Eli Fross, Que Banz, Dios Moreno, Jay Bezzy, and more. Since then, he was heard on dope cuts like Snoop Dogg‘s “It’s In The Air,” Darkside Preme’s “Where Were You At (Remix),” Cuban Pete’s “Wrath On The Wrongful,” and Lyrivelli’s “Poppin Now.” Press play on “Rap Up 2022” below.