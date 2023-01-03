Yesterday (Jan. 2), Amia Brave marked her first entry of 2023 with “New Year Freestyle.” On the soulful offering, the British songstress pours her heart out about love and faith in the midst of endurance:

“Last year was the best of the worst years, we lost so many hearts, but somehow, I found myself in your arms, somehow, you rescued me from harm, said you believed in God but you’re finding it hard to say, you stopped going to church, but you’re still finding time to pray, you don’t know where you’re headed, you hope there’s a way, some of the brightest smiles come from the darkest places…”

Directed by YEMIOYATO, the matching clip for “New Year Freestyle” begins with a shot of Brave donning a sparkling dress while surrounded by darkness. Eventually, she switches to a more colorful setting, and delivers the song’s emotionally charged lyrics through a microphone.

Over the past few years, the star has been steadily building momentum via a slew of notable singles and collaborations including “Young and Misguided,” “Deja Vu,” and “Peng Black Girls” with ENNY, the last of which found its way on the UK Official Singles chart. In a past interview with 9bills, Brave opened up to Thandie Sibanda about what sets herself a part from fellow peers as it relates to her musical style.

“Since I was young, I always knew I had a unique voice, so I know I’m unique. Also, the way I write [is] very simple at times but a lot of storytelling. I guess with R&B, there is always an idea that it’s all love songs, not with me. I have a lot of songs in the vault,” she said.

Press play on Amia Brave’s “New Year Freestyle.” As it’s explained in the video’s description, the track will serve as the outro for her forthcoming EP.