Drake put a stop to speculation about his rumored detainment over the summer. In a photo dump posted hours before he rang in the new year, Drizzy shared footage of the arrest that occurred in Sweden.

In the 8-second clip, he is seen handcuffed and escorted to a police cruiser by two officers. Members of his crew are also observed walking alongside him, though none of them are seen handcuffed. The Grammy Award-winning artist captioned the post, “The funds are useful/ The lyrics are truthful/ The suspects are usual/ The opps are delusional/ The finish line is beautiful /And the disrespect is mutual/ See you in 23.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, rumors he was detained at a Stockholm nightclub circulated online in July. At the time, the Toronto native’s team claimed nothing of the sort had taken place. A rep for the rapper told The Hollywood Reporter he had been in his hotel room in Sweden’s capital.

However, in a since-deleted-Instagram post, Drake shared photos from his European trip that featured a letter from the country’s Public Prosecutor’s Office titled “Information for Those Suspected of a Crime and Subsequently Detained,” which laid out detainees’ rights. Despite confirming his run-in with the Swedish authorities, the “Rich Flex” artist did not shed any light on what landed him in handcuffs.

Last year, Drake and 21 Savage joined forces for the release of Her Loss. The 6 God alluded to the arrest in the song “Middle of the Ocean” on the album. “Swedish jail cell, smellin’ like some Carby Musk,” he rapped. The detainment is a small blip in what panned out to be another winning year for him. In 2022, the OVO head honcho was named the highest-selling singles artist and managed to land on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 51 weeks.

Check out Drake’s post below.