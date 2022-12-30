Earlier this month, SZA unveiled her long-awaited sophomore LP, SOS, a 23-song body of work with additional features from Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott and Ol’ Dirty Bastard. Led by the singles “Good Days,” “I Hate U” and “Shirt,” the project skyrocketed to the top of the Billboard 200 with 318,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold.

Yesterday (Dec. 29), the Top Dawg songstress dropped off a video teaser for “Kill Bill,” a Carter Lang and Rob Bisel-produced effort that takes its name from a Quentin Tarantino classic and is centered around fantastical revenge over an ex-boyfriend:

“I’m still a fan even though I was salty, hate to see you with some other broad, know you happy, hate to see you happy if I’m not the one drivin’, I’m so mature, I’m so mature, I’m so mature, I got me a therapist to tell me there’s other men, I don’t want none, I just want you, if I can’t have you, no one should, I might, I might kill my ex, not the best idea, his new girlfriend’s next, how’d I get here? I might kill my ex, I still love him, though, rather be in jail than alone…”

The short trailer shows SZA utilizing references from Kill Bill, specifically in regard to Uma Thurman’s iconic character, The Bride. Viewers can see her preparing for action by donning a leather jumpsuit, practicing katana techniques and riding through the Los Angeles streets on a motorcycle.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the New Jersey-raised talent announced she would be taking a hiatus from music following the end of SOS‘ promotional campaign:

“I’m gonna disappear, definitely, for as long as I can. We kinda knocked it out. I need to shoot as many videos as I can, so I can disappear for longer.”

Check out the aforementioned teaser clip for SZA‘s “Kill Bill” below. Hopefully, the Christian Breslauer-directed visual arrives sooner than later.