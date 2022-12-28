G Herbo says he has pipes strong enough to sing Usher’s music just as good as he does, but the R&B superstar does not agree.

In a video shared to social media on Tuesday (Dec. 27), the Chicago native sings along to Usher’s “Superstar” track in what appears to be a car jam session. Following his rendition of the song, the rapper opened up about his singing abilities to his fellow passengers. “That was decent, wasn’t it, though?” he asked. “That was decent. That boy good!”

To take matters even further, he tagged Usher in the Instagram Story and noted that he “can’t f**k with me on my worse day.” When the clip was shared by The Shade Room, the “You Don’t Have To Call”crooner quickly responded to the claims with a cap emoji in the comments section, which negated Herbo’s alleged singing abilities.

Check out the post below.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Usher has never been one to shy away from debates about his artistry. In fact, earlier this year, he spoke out after fans took to social media to argue that fellow R&B superstar Chris Brown would be the ideal competition for him in a Verzuz match. “There was a flyer that was put together. It’s not official, no, we’re not doing that. But I can appreciate what I see… Nah, there’s no Verzuz. I don’t think y’all ready for nothing like that,” he said in a previous interview. “You might be ready for something like that on stage, maybe in the future. Stay tuned.”

Furthermore, he opened up about his Las Vegas residency, which has been extended through 2023. “This gave me the opportunity to experiment and try things that I’ve always wanted to do,” Usher explained. “Skating is something that’s been very intimate for me, so I built an entire rink inside of the show and the intention was to immerse you in what it is. That my experience in life, and creativity has been [able to] take you to some of the places that these songs were created.”