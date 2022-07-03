Usher fans are making the most out of a meme-worthy moment from his recent “Tiny Desk” performance. On Thursday (June 30) the singer closed out Black Music Month with a 24-minute set of smooth vocals for NPR Music’s popular concert series.

Usher, the band, and guest singers Eric Bellinger and Vedo were all dipped in black ‘fits while performing six of the entertainer’s most popular songs. The set list included : “You Make Me Wanna…,” “Superstar,” “U Don’t Have to Call,” “Nice & Slow,” “Confessions Part II,” and “My Way.”

The moment that has everyone laughing is his dance intro to “Confessions.” While bouncing to the music Usher motions his open fingers over his eyes as he whispers, “Watch this.” The undefeated internet took over the rest by crafting countless jokes about adulting. Even Jesus was thrown into the mix.

More than a few people are getting a kick out of the memes as they continue to be re-shared days after the performance was posted. Social media users have a way of holding onto what they love, so it is unlikely the meme will disappear anytime soon. Take a look at some of the funniest memes below:

When they say Uno but you got a draw 4 for they ass pic.twitter.com/yu5KXi9V9D — hσtєl nírvαnα 🌹 ® (@fcckjulius) July 2, 2022

Some of the reactions to the meme included a person asking, “We playing the clean version or the hood version?” Others made mention of feeling the pain of being the person stuck with a handful of cards during Uno. “That’s an act of war,” read another comment.

Parents: “don’t act up” A little kid:pic.twitter.com/yU5Z1kMquf — Joi Childs (@jumpedforjoi) July 1, 2022

Again, the meme proved all too relatable for fans. “I wish I could tag my son,” and “They be in the store doin this shit looking at you dead in the eye,” commented two people.

Her: Don’t go out there entertaining these other hoes. Me: pic.twitter.com/2WjmycMjcj — Bearded King (@ThatZoeJames) June 30, 2022

Him: I’m glad you’re not crazy like these other women Me: pic.twitter.com/nkXQ7jTvvn — Khrissy Snow ❄️ (@lovelykhrissy) July 1, 2022

Fans would have been remiss if they didn’t offer up a few reactions to women hiding their “crazy.” One guy unswayed by antics commented, “I don’t mind crazy I like a challenge.” Usher likely has a song or two he can related to as well.

Me: I’m done being on my bullshit. My bullshit: pic.twitter.com/bYsgps5GRC — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 2, 2022

Jesus after he took the five loaves and two fish pic.twitter.com/rYnWBmxxFx — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 1, 2022

Me every 3 min watching a movie with somebody after I done saw it: pic.twitter.com/oX9HTbgVu7 — Princess | Sleep & Wellness (@themultiplemom) July 2, 2022

Jesus after he took the five loaves and two fish pic.twitter.com/rYnWBmxxFx — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 1, 2022