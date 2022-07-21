Usher finally broke his silence about the ongoing Verzuz debate centered around him. R&B fans suggested Chris Brown would be an ideal opponent, and someone even created a fake flyer.

The Confessions singer said in a recent interview, “There was a flyer that was put together. It’s not official, no, we’re not doing that. But I can appreciate what I see… Nah, there’s no Verzuz. I don’t think y’all ready for nothing like that. You might be ready for something like that on stage, maybe in the future. Stay tuned.”

He went on to speak about his extended Vegas residency and the creative freedom he has. Usher said, “This gave me the opportunity to experiment and try things that I’ve always wanted to do. Skating is something that’s been very intimate for me so I built an entire rink inside of the show and the intention was to immerse you in what it is that my experience in life and creativity has been take you to some of the places that these songs were created.”

Chris Brown previously spoke on the possible match up. He wrote on his Instagram story, “What we not gone do is CAP,” regarding the naysayers who said he’d lose Verzuz to Usher. Breezy continued, “I could do a vs off features alone… So I’ll humbly decline… I’m busy doing nothing.” The “Run It” singer made it clear that he wasn’t interested in battling anyone. He posted a video of him dancing and the caption read, “Only vs ima do is CHRIS BROWN VS CHRIS BREEZY… not in competition with nobody but myself…”

If anyone doubted Usher’s ability to win a Verzuz battle, his viral Tiny Desk performance surely made them a believer. He capped the company’s Black Music Month celebration and performed a slew of hits including “You Make Me Wanna…,” “U Don’t Have to Call” and “Confessions Part II.” Usher told the audience, “Being able to sing and just be joyous, there’s something about that that just ties us and brings us together.”