University of Idaho professor Rebecca Scofield is no longer a person of interest in the case of the four college students found slain in their off-campus home.

On Tuesday (Dec. 27), the Moscow Police Department released a statement confirming the professor’s innocence.

The document read, “At this time, detectives do not believe the female associate professor and chair of the history department is involved in the slayings.”

Scofield became a suspect after popular TikTok user Ashley Guillard claimed that she ordered the hit on the students because she was in a relationship with one of them. According to Fox News, Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; and Madison Mogen, 21, were stabbed to death with a “fixed blade” between 3 and 4 a.m. on the morning of Nov. 13.

Guillard has more than 100,000 followers on the social media platform, and her series of videos accusing Scofield of the killings received more than 2.5 million likes.

Last Wednesday (Dec. 21), Scofield filed a defamation lawsuit against Guillard, claiming that she linked her to the crime.

In the suit obtained by TMZ, Scofield denies any connection, claiming she was visiting friends in Oregon on the day of the fatal stabbing. Scofield said she didn’t know any of the victims, nor did they take any of her classes. The lawsuit also states that the professor didn’t even know Guillard, but still tried to settle the situation with cease and desist letters but had no success.

The suit describes Guillard as an Internet sleuth who pretends to solve high-profile murder cases by reading tarot cards, including the shooting death of Takeoff.

Currently, police have no suspects, but they are making progress in the case. Police are still looking for a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra as part of their investigation. They said it was seen near the house around the time of the slayings and that anyone in the vehicle may have “critical” information. Officers said they have identified more than 22,000 cars, but still haven’t found the right one.