As previously reported by REVOLT, beloved television weatherman Al Roker was noticeably absent from the “Today” show in November. It was later revealed that the personality was out because he was “admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in [his] leg, which sent some clots into [his] lungs.” By early December, he was readmitted for complications with the same issue.

On Christmas Day (Dec. 25), Roker gave fans an update via his Instagram account. “From our family to yours,” he wrote along with a festive photo of himself with his relatives. The sweet snap showed the weather anchor, 68, seated at a table with his wife, Deborah Roberts, 62, and their children, Nick and Leila Roker. Roker’s older daughter Courtney Laga, 35, and her husband, Wesley Laga, whom she wed last year, also appear in the photo. All can be seen smiling and enjoying a meal at a dinner table while wearing matching pajama sets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Roker (@alroker)

In another post, he wrote, “So grateful to have experienced another Christmas and to be with my family. We make assumptions and plans and they can [upend] in an instant. You think you are grateful and show gratitude. And then, you realize, suddenly, that the depth of those words are so much deeper. I can never thank all of you who prayed for us enough.” During a “Today” broadcast last week, Roker dished on what he loves most about the Christmas season. “My favorite family tradition is not everybody fighting. That’s a great thing,” he shared. “If that happens — you can get your adult children together and their significant others and everything is fine? Win-win,” the famed TV star added. He also explained how the holidays are easier to manage now that his kids are adults.

“My kids — look, it’s different now that they’re older. Holiday shopping becomes much simpler. They’re not looking for the hot toy or anything like that,” he noted. Roker mentioned he no longer worries about waking “up at 6 a.m. in the morning because the little ones are up.” He was also thankful that he can now sleep in a bit before getting together with the members of his household. “Now it’s, ‘Oh, we’ll get up around 9 o’clock.’ And that’s just great,” Roker shared.

