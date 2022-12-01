As previously reported by REVOLT, last week, Al Roker was missing from the “TODAY Show.” It was later revealed that the famed TV weatherman “was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in [his] leg, which sent some clots into [his] lungs.” He shared the news in an Instagram post and thanked fans for their continued support.

Today (Dec. 1), “TODAY Show” co-anchor Hoda Kotb announced, “due to some complications [Al Roker] is back in the hospital.” She added he’s “in very good care” and resting as doctors are making sure he recovers. Yesterday (Nov. 30), the show’s anchors gathered for the annual lighting of the Rockefeller Center tree, however, Roker was not present. “It was wonderful hosting the celebration, but, of course, we all wished that Al could’ve been with us,” Kotb said during this morning’s live broadcast. “Al and his family want everyone to know how grateful they are for all the love, the support and the well wishes,” she continued.

As the segment went on, Kotb told viewers that the anchors FaceTimed Roker during the tree lighting, and he gave them all a “big thumbs-up.” Co-host Craig Melvin added, “We will see you back here soon, my friend.” Yesterday, the meteorologist’s daughter, Leila Roker, gave an update on her father through her Instagram Stories. “Thank you to all the wonderful friends and family who have reached out. We really appreciate it,” she wrote on a photo of herself with a slight smile.

Due to his ongoing recovery, Al also missed hosting the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in over a quarter of a century. “For the past 27 parades, at this moment, we would turn to Al Roker, who’s our ‘TODAY Show’ colleague and our best pal, but as a lot of you have heard, Al’s recovering and he’s recovering very well from a recent medical issue,” Kotb shared with the audience during the live taping. NBC News meteorologist Dylan Dreyer filled in for him this year.