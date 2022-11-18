Al Roker has provided fans with an update following a health scare.

After people have questioned his absence from the “TODAY Show,” the weather anchor took to social media to share what’s been going on. “So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been,” said Roker in an Instagram post on Friday (Nov. 18). “Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg, which sent some clots into my lungs.”

Furthermore, Roker shared that, despite the health concerns, he is expected to make a full recovery. “After some medical Whack-A-Mole, I am fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery.” He also thanked his supporters for the love. “Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon,” Roker continued. “Have a great weekend everyone.”

Check out his post below.

This isn’t the first time this year that the veteran host of the NBC show has been absent from the broadcast due to health concerns. In fact, he took a hiatus from “TODAY” in late September after testing positive for COVID-19. In addition to that, in 2020, Roker announced that he would be needing surgery after a prostate cancer diagnosis. “It’s a good news-bad news kind of thing,” he said at the time. “Good news is we caught it early. Not great news is that it’s a little aggressive, so I’m going to be taking some time off to take care of this.”

Roker also stressed the importance for Black men to have access to resources and information to combat prostate cancer. “The problem for African American men is [there can be any number of reasons] from genetics to access to health care, and so we want to make it available and let people know they got to get checked,” he said.