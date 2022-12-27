On Christmas Day (Dec. 25), Lizzo received a special gift that moved her to tears. Taking to Instagram, the “About D**n Time” talent shared a video message from legendary flutist Sir James Galway, who could be seen playing a short rendition of “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.” The clip ended with the Irish 83-year-old calling himself the singer’s No. 1 fan.

In response, Lizzo posted a short message over the video while thanking Kevin Beisler, a producer who worked with her on the reality series “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” and the forthcoming HBO Max special “Lizzo: Live in Concert”:

“Y’all — SIR James Galway wished ME a Merry Christmas… Price went ALL THE WAY UP.”

In a subsequent clip, the Midwest talent became emotional over the warm gesture. She also managed to ask a question to the camera that seemed to confirm her disbelief: “Is that f**kin’ James Galway?”

In a past interview with CBS News, Lizzo opened up about playing the flute since intermediate school. She also revealed that she regularly practiced using music from the woodwing virtuoso:

“I was playing a lot by ear. But I wouldn’t play songs on the radio. I would play James Galway, like, ‘The Man with the Golden Flute.’ And I would play the CD. And I would have the sheet music. And I would try to, like, play the sheet music. But it was so hard that I learned it by ear first. And then I would learn how to read the notation. So, I was kind of backwards.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Lizzo became the first person to play a 200-year-old French crystal flute that was gifted to James Madison, the fourth president of the United States. That moment took place during a concert in Washington, D.C. back in September.