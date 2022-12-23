Houston is currently experiencing freezing temperatures due to an arctic blast arriving early in the Southeast Texas region. Although many weather and climate changes happen naturally, a Houston news anchor believes he has the real explanation for why it’s extremely cold in H-Town.

Last night (Dec. 22), temperatures dropped to below freezing in the Bayou City and KPRC channel 2 news reporter Ari Alexander joked during his segment that it’s all Paul Wall’s fault.

“I’m not a meteorologist, but I have my own theory,” said Alexander. “Here’s who I’m blaming… that’s right my guy Paul Wall said, ‘I might cause a cold front if I take a deep breath.’ So what must’ve happened was our friend Paul Wall took a deep breath and now it’s cold here.”

According to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Houston-Galveston Office, the cold front was expected to arrive later this afternoon (Dec. 23) but naturally moved in a little quicker.

“The front overall has been moving a little faster than what computer models have been suggesting, which is not surprising for an arctic front,” the National Weather Service’s Cameron Self said earlier this morning. “Right now it’s expected to arrive in Houston maybe around 2 o’clock this afternoon, but it could be a little earlier,” he shared.

Once the front arrives, Self said, temperatures will drop at least 20 degrees within an hour to 90 minutes. The forecasted high temperature for Thursday is 56, with a low of 16. Self added that temperatures will continue to dip to below freezing (32 degrees) throughout the day with a wind chill warning going into effect at 6 p.m. He also said the Houston region could see about 36 hours of continuous freezing weather and the lowest wind chills are expected early Friday morning.