In exactly a month from today, Paul Wall and Termanology are officially set to unleash their joint project Start 2 Finish. The Apr. 8 project will show off the chemistry and finesse from two of Hip Hop’s most seasoned veterans. As an early offering from the body of work, the duo recently shared their new “Recognize My Car” single. On the track, Paul Wall kicks things off as he rides the production courtesy of fellow legend Pete Rock:

I like to drive real slowly, riding clean everybody wanna be my homie/ Popped trunk slowly, boppas wanna show me, they recognize my car even if they don’t know me/ Popped trunk slowly, boppas wanna show me, they recognize my car even if they don’t know me/

It’s why I like to drive real slowly, well it’s the slow flow professional, the greatest of all/ Every verb superb and on point like Chris Paul, it’s the original Wall pokin’ out while I crawl/

The newly released accompanying visual sees the two spitters vibing outside while enjoying a day posted up by their whip. “Recognize My Car” is a follow-up to the previously released “No Tolerance” collaboration which features Statik Selektah on the beat.

Paul Wall recently stopped by REVOLT and delved into the story behind one of the most legendary Hip Hop tracks of all time, which was nearly effortless: “‘Still Tippin’ was the absolute quickest. That probably took 5-10 minutes. We were in Michael Watts’ house and there was a certain vibe. We held the microphone, we didn’t have a mic stand. We didn’t have a pop filter, we put a t-shirt over the mic. It was a freestyle, raw vibe. We didn’t want it to be polished. That was around when Chamillionaire and I went our separate ways.”

Be sure to press play on “Recognize My Car” down below.