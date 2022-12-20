Ice Cube is letting it be known which installment of Friday stands out to him the most.

During an appearance on LL Cool J’s “Rock The Bells” radio show, the legendary entertainer opened up about why he believes the first Friday film of the trilogy was the most impactful. Particularly, he pointed out the gun scene where his character, Craig, was confronted by his father, portrayed by the late John Witherspoon, about pulling out a gun to fight.

“You win some, you lose some, but you live,” said Witherspoon’s “Pops” character in the clip, encouraging his son to fight with his fists and not a weapon. “You live to fight another day.” Ice Cube says it was this dialogue that stood out amongst the films in the franchise. “It was an important scene, and that’s why the first Friday is so impactful over the other ones,” said the former N.W.A. member. “Because if you look at the other ones, they don’t have that moment in the movie.”

Watch the scene below.

Furthermore, he says that the scene made a statement. “It took a comedy and it took the laughter, and it was a teachable moment,” Ice Cube explained. “It was dramatic in a movie that was so funny. It was impactful because what he was saying was some real s**t.”

The following installments of the film included Next Friday and Friday After Next. In a previous “Drink Champs” interview, Ice Cube revealed that Warner Bros. is to blame for the delay in releasing a fourth film in the franchise. “I had two scripts. I wrote one, it was the s**t. They were like, ‘Yo, we don’t want Craig and Day Day in jail.’ ‘Cause Craig and Day Day went to jail for selling weed before it was legal. I was like, ‘What you mean? This s**t is funny.’ Then after they rejected it, they had all these f**king movies about going to jail,” Ice Cube shared regarding the first dialogue for the film. “The other script was about the youngsters in the hood having beef with the OGs in the hood, and Craig has to come back and squash that because Smokey’s son is the new Deebo and he’s wilding.”

Watch the full interview below.