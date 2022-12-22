Photo: GETTY
By Kevin Keise
  /  12.22.2022

The cause of death of the late actress Sonya Eddy has now been revealed. According to TMZ, Eddy, who is most famously known for her role in “General Hospital,” died after dealing with complications from a non-emergency surgery.

Yesterday (Dec. 21), Eddy’s business partner and close friend Tyler Ford told the news outlet that the 55-year-old actress visited the doctor for a pre-scheduled procedure on Dec. 9.

She was released on Dec. 11 but returned on Dec. 15 because she felt ill after the surgery. Doctors then discovered that Eddy developed an infection that became “uncontainable.” On Monday (Dec. 19) morning, the soap opera star was placed on life support and died later that night.

Her close friend and fellow actress Octavia Spencer shared the tragic news on the following day. She announced Eddy’s passing in an Instagram post.

“My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night,” Spencer wrote as her caption under a headshot of Eddy. “The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her 💔🕊️.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Octavia Spencer (@octaviaspencer)

Some of her friends and soap opera family remembered the life and career of the late actress by showing sympathy via Twitter.

Emmy and NAACP Image Award-winning comedian and celebrity host Loni Love said Eddy “was a fantastic and creative actress.”

Her co-star Anthony Montgomery said she was “an amazing woman and wonderful human being.”

The actress who plays nurse Bobbie Spencer on “General Hospital,” Jackie Zeman, said Eddy will always be her inspiration.

The soap opera’s executive producer Frank Valentini tweeted, “Her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set.”

Eddy was best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on “General Hospital.” She starred as the nurse, who was also the fictional mother of character Stan Johnson, beginning in 2006. In real life, Eddy was also a licensed vocational nurse, and her last episode aired in November 2020.

Eddy also appeared in numerous television shows and movies including Inspector GadgetBarbershopDaddy DaycareMatchstick MenBad News BearsSeven PoundsThe Perfect Game and Pee-Wee’s Big Holiday. Her most recent projects included the films Frank and PenelopeV/H/S/99 and Satanic Hispanics.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

"General Hospital" actress Sonya Eddy dead at 55

By Kevin Keise
  /  12.20.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Sonya Eddy

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

"General Hospital" actress Sonya Eddy dead at 55

By Kevin Keise
  /  12.20.2022
View More