The cause of death of the late actress Sonya Eddy has now been revealed. According to TMZ, Eddy, who is most famously known for her role in “General Hospital,” died after dealing with complications from a non-emergency surgery.

Yesterday (Dec. 21), Eddy’s business partner and close friend Tyler Ford told the news outlet that the 55-year-old actress visited the doctor for a pre-scheduled procedure on Dec. 9.

She was released on Dec. 11 but returned on Dec. 15 because she felt ill after the surgery. Doctors then discovered that Eddy developed an infection that became “uncontainable.” On Monday (Dec. 19) morning, the soap opera star was placed on life support and died later that night.

Her close friend and fellow actress Octavia Spencer shared the tragic news on the following day. She announced Eddy’s passing in an Instagram post.

“My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night,” Spencer wrote as her caption under a headshot of Eddy. “The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her 💔🕊️.”

Some of her friends and soap opera family remembered the life and career of the late actress by showing sympathy via Twitter.

Emmy and NAACP Image Award-winning comedian and celebrity host Loni Love said Eddy “was a fantastic and creative actress.”

Sonya and I would audition together she was a fantastic and creative actress.. And used her talent to help support nurses and that professional.. rest well my friend.

Her co-star Anthony Montgomery said she was “an amazing woman and wonderful human being.”

Breaks my heart to learn that my GH co-star #SonyaEddy has left us. She was an amazing woman and wonderful human being. I'm grateful to have known and worked with her. Prayers and blessings of healing, love and peace to her family, fans and loved ones. Rest in Paradise, Sonya. 🙏🏾

The actress who plays nurse Bobbie Spencer on “General Hospital,” Jackie Zeman, said Eddy will always be her inspiration.

God Bless you Sonya in heaven. You are loved by so many. You were always an inspiration. So talented and so very special. I will miss your beautiful shining presence. #SonyaEddy #RIP #GodBless

The soap opera’s executive producer Frank Valentini tweeted, “Her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set.”

I am heartbroken about the loss of the incredible @TheRealSonyaEd. I truly loved her not only as actress, but as a friend. The lights in the hub of the nurse's station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set.

Eddy was best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on “General Hospital.” She starred as the nurse, who was also the fictional mother of character Stan Johnson, beginning in 2006. In real life, Eddy was also a licensed vocational nurse, and her last episode aired in November 2020.

Eddy also appeared in numerous television shows and movies including Inspector Gadget, Barbershop, Daddy Daycare, Matchstick Men, Bad News Bears, Seven Pounds, The Perfect Game and Pee-Wee’s Big Holiday. Her most recent projects included the films Frank and Penelope, V/H/S/99 and Satanic Hispanics.