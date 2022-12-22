Last Friday (Dec. 16), BlocBoy JB decided to close out the year with a new single titled “You Left Me,” a Karey Muney and Cable Beatz-produced effort that’s full of bars about riches and violence:

“These drugs got me nauseous, but I remain cautious, we took our losses, but that s**t right there turned us to bosses, yea, I be flossin’, yea, these n**gas know just how I flex, these diamonds shinin’, VVS’s, don’t reach for my neck, or you don’ die, n**ga, you gon’ die, n**ga, murder on my side, n**ga, I’m from Memphis, dude, we known for homicides…”

The hard-hitting cut comes with a matching visual courtesy of QK1Shot. Viewers can see a well-dressed JB at a residence with an associate, playing video games, showing off stacks of money in a shoebox, and chilling in the driver’s seat of a Maybach SUV.

Back in January, BlocBoy JB reunited with fellow hometown hero Tay Keith for the 15-song effort Bacc 2 Da Bloc, complete with assists from EST Gee, Pooh Shiesty, Co Cash, and SpotemGottem. Months later, he would align himself with Yo Gotti and Collective Music Group, contributing to the record label’s debut compilation, Gangsta Art, on the standout cut “OK.”

This year also saw the “Shoot” rapper blessing fans with a “Blocumentary” series alongside Keith. In the first episode, JB opened up about how his relationship with the decorated producer first formed:

“We lived right around the corner from each other, so I could just walk, like, two minutes to his house. If I ran, 30 seconds type s**t… I ain’t never hear his beats before I met him, I ain’t even know he made beats. When I seen him creating the studio, I ain’t know n**gas was even rappin’ like that. I just knew that these was my n**gas.”

Press play on “You Left Me” below.