Last Friday (Dec. 16), PinkPantheress unveiled a new EP titled Take me home. The three-song effort contains the recently released singles “Do you miss me?” and “Boy’s a liar,” which were produced by electronic heavyweights KAYTRANADA and Mura Masa, respectively. The short play also boasts a Kearneyonline and Future Cut-backed title track that sees the British talent reflecting on her responsibilities and the realities of growing older:

“I’m making the most of my life ’til the day that I hit 25, I know that they’ll make an adult of me, I know that I’m not quite ready to be, and I know I’ve got some growing, I realized the other day, when I said some things that I knew that I shouldn’t say, I opened up a letter of bills that I didn’t pay, they were due in April, but now it’s the end of May, it’s sad that I prepare to be so young ’til the end of time, I realized, when I struggled to get out of my room last night, got on my phonе, and I begged for my brother to takе me home, when he asked why, I said I’d rather be here alone…”

Last year, PinkPantheress blessed the masses with her debut mixtape, to hell with it, a 10-track offering with additional contributions from Masa, Oscar Scheller, Izco, Jkarri, Dill Aitchison, Kairos Laferme, and Adam F. The project both peaked at No. 20 on the U.K. Official Albums chart and landed on several charts in countries around the world, including the United States. Months after its initial arrival, to hell with it (Remixes) made landfall with contributions from the likes of WondaGurl, Flume, LSDXOXO, Powfu, FKJ, and El Guincho.

Press play on Take me home and a recently released visualizer for “Boy’s a liar” below.