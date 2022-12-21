Back in June, Yung Miami teamed up with REVOLT to release the first-ever episode of her new podcast show, “Caresha Please.” After shattering viewership records on YouTube and garnering more than 1 billion online impressions — alongside debut guest Sean “Diddy” Combs — she’s back this week with all the smoke! The rap superstar will welcome fellow artist G Herbo on the all-new “Caresha Please” episode airing this Thursday (Dec. 22).

Ahead of the sit-down, Yung Miami hit up Instagram with a quick preview of what fans can expect from the latest installment. Right from the beginning, Herbo let it be known he was slightly intimidated.

Yung Miami went on to introduce several topics and, in true “Caresha Please” fashion, no question was off limits. She asked the Chicago emcee about his two baby’s mothers, whether he cheated on either of them, and his opps. Herbo got into the smoke and had the famous host laughing the entire time. Check out the quick clip above to peep for yourself.

Episode seven of the award-winning podcast show featuring the one and only G Herbo will air tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. You can tune in via REVOLT’s official YouTube channel, by downloading the REVOLT app, or on our website here.

If you missed the viral “Caresha Please” debut featuring Diddy over the summer, be sure to tune into that here. The two stars discussed their relationship, losses they’ve experienced, what they have in store for the future, and much more. You’ll also want to get into episode six featuring Latto if you haven’t already. The ladies kept it real about their love lives and, as usual, the conversation was very enticing. Don’t miss out on the smoke!