A Los Angeles police officer was charged with illegally sharing explicit photos without consent. The victim is the officer’s wife, who is also a police with the LAPD.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday (Dec. 13), Brady Lamas, 45, faces six misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct for digitally distributing multiple private images of his wife.

The wife claims that Lamas took the pictures without her knowledge during a visit to the doctor’s office. Allegedly, the photos were sent between December 2021 and January 2022.

“The conduct alleged in this case can cause lasting emotional distress. No one should be subjected to these cruel and invasive actions. As a law enforcement officer who encounters victims each day, he should know the trauma that is caused when someone’s privacy is violated,” LA District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement.

LAPD officials confirmed on Wednesday (Dec. 14) that Lamas has been assigned to home duties for nearly a year, beginning Jan. 31, 2022, pending an internal investigation that is being handled by the LA County Sheriff’s Department.

The LA Times reported a restraining order was filed against Lamas and that his wife discovered the alleged nude pictures on his phone on Jan. 30, 2022. In the filing, she wrote she felt “frozen and in fear.”

“The department is fully cooperating with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the District Attorney’s Office with this matter and is troubled by the officer’s alleged off-duty conduct which does not reflect the values of the Los Angeles Police Department,” said the LAPD.

Also reported by the LA Times, her court documents suggest that the photos of her were sneakily taken during visits to a doctor’s office after her breast augmentation surgery. She said in the papers that after the alleged photos were circulated, some male LAPD employees would stare at her and make comments such as “Brady is a lucky man.”

“My own husband is a predator and he preyed on me,” she wrote. “I would have preferred that he punched me in the face.”

Lamas’ court date is Dec. 20.